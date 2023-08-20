‘I WILL NOT!’ Trump Boasts On Truth Social He’ll Be Dodging ALL The GOP Primary Debates

Donald Trump boasted on Truth Social that not only won’t he participate in this week’s GOP primary debate, he will not be participating in any of them.

Earlier this week, the New York Times first reported that Trump will skip next weeks RNC debate hosted by Fox News for a sit-down interview with ex-Fox host Tucker Carlson. Previously, top executives at Fox urged the former president during a private dinner at his Bedminster club to attend the event.

Trump routinely mused with supporters and close aides that may he not participate in the primary debates. According to most national polling data, Trump is by far the frontrunner in the crowded GOP field.

The former president cited a CBS poll that shows him beating the other candidates with 62% support, as reasoning for why he will “not be doing the debates.”

“New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by “legendary” numbers. TRUMP 62%, 46 Points above DeSanctimonious (who is crashing like an ailing bird!), Ramaswamy 7%, Pence 5%, Scott 3%, Haley 2%, Sloppy Chris Christie 2%, “Aida” Hutchinson 1%,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added, “The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel on Sunday went on Fox News where she claimed she still has hope Trump might show, hours before the former president made his announcement on Truth Social.

