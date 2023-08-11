Pence Shares His Secret for Debate Prep with Reporter in Iowa: ‘I’m Gonna Bring a Fly Swatter This Time’

It seems like there are fewer and fewer topics where Americans can find agreement these days, and that’s especially true in politics. And now former Vice President Mike Pence is determined to deprive us of one of those all-too-rare fleeting moments of joy and unity.

On Oct. 7, 2020, viewers of the vice presidential debate between Pence and then-Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) were bedazzled by the spectacle of The Fly on Pence’s Head. The small insect decided the veep’s silver locks were a nice place to give its little wings a rest and stayed there for “an absurdly long time,” spawning countless memes and parody Twitter accounts.

The fly got a write up in The New York Times and Washington Post, and Joe Biden even pounced on the opportunity to sell some campaign merch.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

It was a two-minute-and-three-second long period where Americans came together to find amusement in the exploits of the mischievous bug, but Pence is determined to make sure that sort of irresponsible frivolity does not happen again.

In an interview with NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer while he campaigned at the Iowa State Fair, Pence was asked about his plans for the upcoming GOP debate, including his strategy if former President Donald Trump decides to show up, how he thinks he can contrast himself with the other Republican contenders, and his anti-fly defense tactics.

Pence told Meyer he was looking forward to the “opportunity to speak to the American people” at the debate, and she jested, “No flies, right?”

“Well, I think I’m gonna bring a fly swatter this time,” Pence, exhibiting a rare bloodlust for the mild-mannered former Indiana governor.

“There you go, you’re ready,” said Meyer.

“You know they had a plexiglass wall at that Vice Presidential debate, but it wasn’t tall enough to stop a fly,” Pence added.

Pence also called the Iowa State Fair “a particular joy, because I’ll tell you, Iowa knows how to do a state fair,” declared that he has “a bias with states that start with an ‘I’ and end in an ‘A,'” and when asked about his favorite fair foods, vowed he was “headed to the pork tent tomorrow for sure.”

He also discussed Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and other issues related to the presidential campaign.

