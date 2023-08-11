House GOP Roasted For Slamming Appointment Of Hunter Biden Special Counsel Six Months After Calling For One

The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee was called out on Friday by veteran political reporter David Weigel who shared two seemingly very contradictor tweets from the committee regarding the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

Weigel, who is now a reporter for Semafor after a long run at the Washington Post, dug up a tweet from Feb. 28 in which the Judiciary Committee asked, “Why hasn’t DOJ appointed a special counsel for the Hunter Biden investigation?”

The DOJ did just that on Friday when Attorney General Merrick Garland elevated Trump-appointed prosecutor David Weiss to special counsel, giving him additional powers as he investigates Hunter Biden. Many House Republicans, including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), were quick to denounce the move.

“David Weiss can’t be trusted and this is just a new way to whitewash the Biden family’s corruption,” said Jordan spokesman Russell Dye. “Weiss has already signed off on a sweetheart plea deal that was so awful and unfair that a federal judge rejected it.”

The House Judiciary Committee also retweeted a statement from the GOP-led Oversight Committee, which claimed “The DOJ is attempting a Biden family coverup.” Notably, the Oversight Committee statement did not specifically explain how the special counsel appointment will help the Bidens or interfere with the committee’s investigation.

Weigel placed the February tweet and the Oversight Committee retweet side by side and commented, “When you rub the lamp, your instructions for the genie need to be specific.”

The February tweet also included a letter from Jordan to Garland, lambasting the DOJ for not appointing a special counsel:

The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight over the operations and activities of the Department of Justice. The Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, raises the appearance of a conflict of interest that would necessitate special counsel protections and authorities. However, to date, you have declined to appoint a special counsel in this matter, despite appointing special counsels in other investigations. Your refusal to appoint a special counsel here is conspicuous in this context.

