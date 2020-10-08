Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Can’t Get Over Pence’s Debate Fly: ‘That Fly is Now His Running Mate’

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel could not get over the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate — Kimmel joking that it was on there for so long that the “fly is now his running mate.”

Before tackling the fly incident, Colbert gave his viewers his overall impression of Wednesday’s debate.

“I spent the whole debate in the middle of my seat,” Colbert joked. “It was everything we expected. Pence talked over all the women in the room. Moderator tried to call for an order. The vice president got a couple of good licks in, and Senator Harris picked up a broken pool cue and beat Pence over the head with the Trump administration’s failures.”

“All night, Pence wouldn’t give one straight answer, which is kind of weird, because normally he likes everything straight,” the host joked.

Colbert soon moved on to the topic that “everyone is buzzing about.”

“He’s so full of crap, he’s attracting flies,” Colbert joked. “But listen, listen, all jokes aside, thoughts and prayers to that fly’s family. It’s gotta quarantine for two weeks now. We’ve got to get that fly to Walter Reed.”

Kimmel also had some jokes to share about Pence’s fly, but first, shared a debate suggestion with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“I wish Kamala would have started the debate by congratulating Mike Pence on his great work as leader of the COVID task force — and then just laughed like a maniac for 90 minutes,” he joked.

“A lot of people noticed that Mike Pence had a pink eye, which is apparently a symptom of coronavirus,” Kimmel later said. “But the big star of the debate tonight was a fly that landed, quite symbolically, on the vice president’s head.”

Kimmel then pointed out how long the fly stayed on his head — 2 minutes and 3 seconds.

“Technically, that fly is now his running mate,” he quipped. “But anyway, Mike Pence’s fly just became the most popular Halloween costume of 2020.”

