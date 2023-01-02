Actor Jeremy Renner in ‘Critical But Stable’ Condition Following Snow Plow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, best know for his staring role in the 2008 film The Hurt Locker, is in ‘critical but stable’ condition following a snow plow accident in Nevada.

According to Variety, a representative for the actor confirmed that Renner had been involved in a “weather-related accident” on New Year’s Day.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” his publicist Samantha Mast revealed. “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”

The accident reportedly occurred near his remote cabin home in Nevada, and following the event, Renner was airlifted to a local hospital in Reno for treatment.

The local Washoe County Sheriff’s Office released a statement confirming that Renner was the only person involved in the accident.

“At approximately 9 a.m. on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada. Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident,” the statement read.

Although the exact details of the accident have yet to be released, the local Sheriff’s office is looking into the circumstances of the event.

Renner has starred in blockbuster films such as The Town, The Bourne Legacy, and the current Paramount+ show, Mayor of Kingstown.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com