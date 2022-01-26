Actor Michael Rapaport Films Alleged Shoplifter Casually Leaving NYC Rite Aid with Multiple Full Bags

Actor Michael Rapaport shared video of an alleged shoplifter casually strolling out of a New York City Rite Aid with multiple full bags.

“I can’t believe I’m seeing this shit,” Rapaport can be heard saying in the clip. “This motherfucker, yo! This fucking guy just filled his two bags up with everything in Rite Aid, right here on 80th and First Avenue. Is walking down the street like shit is Gucci.”

“Looking at me in my face like, ‘What’s good?’ I was watching him the whole time,” he continued. “My man just went Christmas shopping in January. He got the condoms, the shampoo.”

Rapaport took to Instagram to post the video, which was later highlighted by Harris Faulkner on Fox News.

“Duke just went CHRISTMAS SHOPPING at [Rite Aid] I’m TRIPPING this happened in broad day like it was nothing,” he captioned the post. “I was just informed this Rite Aid is closing 2/15 because of this, leaving the workers JOBLESS.”

Rapaport also tagged New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), adding, “YO.”

If Rapaport’s claim is true, the Upper East Side Rite Aid would be one of 63 stores to close. The pharmacy chain announced in December that it would be closing stores in an attempt to save roughly $25 million per year.

The actor further discussed the alleged shoplifting incident in an interview with The Daily Mail and on his podcast, calling the “Emergency” episode “Witnessing the Get Away at the Rite Aide & the Ramifications.”

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Rapaport blamed former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for the city’s rise in crime, saying, “These criminals know there are no ramifications.”

“I think Eric Adams knows what’s going on, he knows how to deal with crime, he added. “I’m just hoping he lives up to our expectations.”

