Basketbrawl: 21 Busted in Wild Fights on the Streets of NYC After Knicks-Spurs Game

The watch party for the NBA Finals spun into a basketbrawl when numerous fans started fighting after Game 3 between the Knicks and the Spurs in New York City on Monday night.

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy reported on the wild scene during a morning segment on Fox & Friends. Foy said 21 people were arrested at the Bryant Park watch party — which is located about eight blocks north of Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks lost a close game to the Spurs on Monday night.

Eight were charged with assaulting police officers, while another 13 people were arrested for disorderly conduct, Foy reported.

Fox News rolled chaotic footage of fans throwing punches and pushing people to the ground while others hollered in the background. A man in a tank top was also seen whacking people with a tree branch.

The broadcast then cut to a different brawl, where fans were getting violent with cops; one officer looked to get a pretty good gut punch in on one of the revelers.

The watch party, originally slated for outside Madison Square Garden, was moved to Bryant Park for security reasons when it was announced that President Donald Trump would appear at the game in person, the New York Post reported.

Trump’s appearance at the game became a pretty big media story over the last few days, with ESPN star Stephen A. Smith griping that Trump was going to ruin “the vibe” the Knicks and NYC had going.

“This president has no business showing up in New York City. I am dead serious,” Smith said in a somber tone on Monday. “It is selfish, it is narcissistic, it is ridiculous that he is coming to this game.”

But Trump did hit the game. The president was hit with a fair amount of boos when he was shown in Knicks owner James Dolan’s suite,

Trump shrugged it off when talking to reporters later, saying it was an “amazing” reception. He added, “It was loud and very enthusiastic.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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