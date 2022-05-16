Amber Heard Says Relationship with Elon Musk Sparked at 2016 Met Gala After Depp ‘Stood Me Up’

Amber Heard said that her relationship with Elon Musk was sparked after Johnny Depp had stood her up at the 2016 Met Gala.

Heard made the remark while on the stand during her and Depp’s ongoing defamation trial, first describing what the Met Gala is to the jury.

The Aquaman actress shared that while she and Depp were invited to the annual event, often dubbed “fashion’s biggest night out,” by Ralph Lauren — only she showed up on the red carpet.

She explained that while Depp was supposed to join her on the carpet that day, he was unreachable after an alleged fight on her 30th birthday.

“I got out of the car and walked the red carpet by myself, escorted by somebody from Ralph Lauren’s team and I sat next to an empty place setting for Johnny that they cleared as soon as they realized he had effectively stood me up on the red carpet,” she said.

Heard was then asked if she had met anyone while at the event that night, prompting her to share an encounter she had with Musk.

“I didn’t recognize him until we started talking. He’d reminded me we’d met once before,” she said. “We spoke on the red carpet in the waiting line. He seemed like a real gentleman, he was really nice.”

Heard later said that Musk “sat at a nearby table” while at the event, during which the two “got to speaking” and “eventually became friends.”

Musk and Heard reportedly began seeing each other romantically in 2017, a month after her divorce from Depp, yet Depp claimed she had cheated on him with the Tesla billionaire throughout their marriage.

Emails between Heard and Depp’s former agent Christian Carino, which show the two discussing her slip from Musk, were also read in court.

“Dealing with breakup. I hate when things go public. See I’m so sad,” Heard wrote in an August 207 email to Carino regarding her split with Musk.

“You weren’t in love with him. You told me 1,000 times you were just feeling space,” Carino responded, later writing, “If you don’t like being in the press about your personal life don’t date people that are famous.”

