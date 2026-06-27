‘When Is It Enough?’ MS NOW Host Presses Dem Lawmaker on Support for Scandal-Plagued Graham Platner

MS NOW anchor Elise Jordan pressed Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) on what it would take for him to finally ditch supporting scandal-riddled Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (D).

Jordan asked the California liberal about it during an interview on The Weekend: Primetime on Saturday.

“You have said that the allegations are upsetting and disturbing, but it’s not enough for you to disavow endorsing him,” Jordan said. “When is it enough?”

She continued, “When it comes to a woman who says that she has been a victim of abuse reported by a credible newspaper, what’s the the line with you? I’m just curious, because in the years since the Justice Brett Kavanaugh hearing, the lines seem to have really moved for Democrats.”

Well, of course I take sexual abuse and sexual assault very seriously. I mean, I led with Thomas Massie, the entire Epstein Files. And I think if you talk to survivors who were crying in my office, they would say that I have really taken that issue very personally and fought at great risk to my own career for that issue,” Khanna started off by saying.

He then finally got to Platner, saying he believed if he was accused of sexual assault or domestic violence it would be “not forgivable.” But the accusations so far against Platner aren’t damning, Khanna argued.

“What we have seen, as Sen. [Elizabeth] Warren and others have said, are toxic relationships where there was misogyny. And that’s unacceptable. But Plattner has taken responsibility for that. And we will see. Of course, I believe his message is resonating in Maine, but if there was some credible accusation or allegation of sexual assault, domestic violence, or rape, I would withdraw my endorsement.”

His answer echoed what he said a few weeks earlier, when he said Platner’s actions were “shameful” — but didn’t disqualify him for being an elected official.

The interview comes after Platner’s campaign has been hit with several scandals. He infamously had a Nazi tattoo on his chest — which he later removed and denied knowing it was tied to Nazi Germany; a former girlfriend later contested his claim and told The New York Times he knew exactly what it was.

There have been plenty of other unsavory headlines, like Platner’s campaign admitting he sexted a number of women who were not his wife. Platner ripped the “establishment media” for trying to tear apart his loving marriage in response.

Platner also praised Nazi-allied soldiers in now-deleted Reddit posts and was accused of abusive behavior by ex-girlfriends in the aforementioned NYT report. Platner denied the accusations.

Despite the baggage, Platner easily won the Maine Democratic primary last month. He will face Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) in this November’s general election.

Jordan similarly brought up Platner’s scandals during an interview last week with the candidate’s top strategist.

The Weekend: Primetime hosts opted to not ask Khanna about Elon Musk vowing to sue him earlier this week, after Khanna said Musk “possibly sentenced to death” 4.5 million kids with his DOGE cuts.

Watch above.

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