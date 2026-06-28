Paul Krugman Accuses Elon Musk of Having the ‘Blood of Millions of Children’ on His Hands

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Ex-New York Times columnist Paul Krugman accused Elon Musk of having the “blood of millions of children” on his hands because of the DOGE budget cuts he spearheaded for President Donald Trump’s administration.

Krugman slammed Musk in a video posted to YouTube on Saturday.

The famous economist echoed what Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said about Musk last week, where Khanna said the SpaceX boss “possibly sentenced to death” 4.5 million kids with his DOGE cuts. Khanna said Democrats must investigate Musk over DOGE as soon as they retake control of Congress.

Krugman agreed, saying that was an “entirely reasonable” game plan. He later made his accusation that Musk killed millions of kids – even though he admitted he doesn’t have precise data to back up that damning claim.

“Musk is a horrible, terrible person and has the blood of millions of children on his hands, let’s be clear” Krugman said.

He continued, “Yes, it’s not something that has been, you know, proven. But it’s close to, and it’s so overwhelmingly likely that it’s clearly, has to be true.”

He did not elaborate on how Musk’s DOGE cuts killed millions, in his view.

Krugman said a moment later it was an “indictment” on all Americans that not only is Musk the world’s first trillionaire, but that he is even “still in business.”

Musk has been a target for the veteran columnist lately, with Krugman arguing earlier this month that only a “rigged system” would allow Musk to become a trillionaire.

His latest comments follow Khanna ripping Musk last week. Khanna said his fellow Dems must probe the Tesla CEO as soon as they’re back in power.

“Once we take power, there needs to be accountability. There needs to be accountability for Elon Musk,” Khanna said during an interview on the I’ve Had It podcast.

He continued, “You know, they’re celebrating that he created 4,400 millionaires [with SpaceX going public], but they don’t talk about the 4.5 million children around the world who he possibly sentenced to death by dismantling USAID.”

Those remarks spurred Musk to respond by saying he was going to sue the liberal lawmaker. Musk said Khanna was a “liar” who belonged in prison.

Watch above.

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