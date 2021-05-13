American Idol Drops Finalist Caleb Kennedy After Video of Him with Someone in KKK-Style Hood Resurfaces

American Idol finalist Caleb Kennedy has exited the competition after a video of him sitting next to someone wearing a Ku Klux Klan style hood resurfaced online.

Kennedy announced news of his departure in an Instagram post, attributing his exit to the controversial video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Kennedy (@calebkennedyofficial)

“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol,” read the statement. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse.”

Kennedy, who is now 16, was reportedly 12 years old when the video, which shows him moving the camera to film someone in what appears to be a KKK hood, was filmed:

THIS SHOULD’VE STAYED IN YOUR DRAFTS: American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy allegedly seen in a resurfaced with someone wearing a KKK hood. Caleb is allegedly blocking anyone who mentions the video, according to multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/9OKHmvOCEB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 12, 2021

Kennedy’s mother Anita Guy addressed the video in a statement to the Herald-Journal, claiming that while it looked like Kennedy was seated next to someone in a KKK hood, they were actually imitating characters from the horror movie The Strangers: Prey at Night.

“I hate this has happened and how Caleb is being portrayed by people online,” Guy said. “This video was taken after Caleb had watched the movie ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’ and they were imitating those characters. It had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan, but I know that’s how it looks. Caleb doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. He loves everyone and has friends of all races.”

An ABC source also confirmed that Kennedy will not return to the show in a statement to People, saying, “American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy will no longer be moving forward in the competition. Sunday’s episode will feature the Top 4 with one contestant elimination.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]e.com