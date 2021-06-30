Andy Dick was arrested over the weekend for felony assault with a deadly weapon after reportedly attacking another man with a metal chair.

The LAPD confirmed to Page Six that the troubled comedian was taken into custody on June 26 and released from jail Tuesday after posting a $50,000 bond.

Dick’s friend, Elisa Jordana, spoke about the incident on her YouTube show Kermit and Friends. She said the comedian assaulted a man named Lucas, whom she described as Dick’s “lover,” who was later hospitalized due to the assault.

“It was bad. It wasn’t good. He could have killed him,” Jordana said on her YouTube show.

Jordana added on her show that Dick – who has a long history of substance abuse and legal issues – has been increasingly struggling with drug and alcohol addiction as of late.

“It was getting worse and worse and worse,” she said on the show. “Every day there was some kind of problem. There were signs something was going to happen.”

According to Jordana, Dick was recently evicted from his home and had moved into a hostel, but soon got kicked out of there.

Dick has a lengthy history of run-ins with the law, having been charged multiple times in the past with sexual misconduct.

In 2019, he was charged with groping a driver from a ride-hailing service. Dick was fired from the indie film Raising Buchanan in 2017 after several people on set accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

