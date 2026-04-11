Jim Acosta Goes Full Trump on Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson After Blistering Truth Social Rant

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Independent journalist Jim Acosta used one of President Donald Trump’s favorite rally bits to deliver a message to Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson after Trump destroyed them in a Truth Social rant.

This week, Trump flipped out on Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones in an epic Truth Social post accusing them of ALL CAPS stupidity and more.

On Friday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, the host used Trump’s infamous “The Snake” rally bit to ask the new Trump critics what they expected, and predicted they’d be back to kissing Trump’s a**” very soon:

JIM ACOSTA: What did you expect? What did you think was going to happen? I just want to say, I just wanna take a moment to say I told you so.

Tucker Carlson used to come after me when he was over at Fox and accused me of Trump Derangement Syndrome and Megyn Kelly would say, Jim Acosta has TDS, he has Trump Derangment Syndrome.

Well, who has the Trump Deranged Syndrome now? Tucker Carlsen, Megyn, Kelly, Candace Owens, Alex Jones. Who is suffering from the TDS now?

All I can say is welcome to the f*cking show. Welcome to the party, pals. And, you know, when I was talking with Steve Schmidt earlier and he was, you know, telling the story of the frog and the scorpion and the frog is crossing the river and why, you’re asking the scorpions, why he stung him. And they both drowned and scorpions says it’s in my nature.

Don’t forget, please don’t forget that Donald Trump from time to time out on the campaign trail likes to tell the story of The Snake, he tells the story of The Snake. It’s a xenophobic racist parable, that is, that Donald Trump tells to his audience is because he likes to go off on immigrants and you know people like my family and others.

but he likes, to talk about how the the poor–.

A woman who brings the snake home, takes care of the snake, the snake is sick.

She nurses him back to health and then the snake bites the woman, and she dies.

And but before she dies she says “Snake, I took care of you. I took you in, I nursed you back to health. Why did you bite me?”.

And as Donald Trump, I know the story so well, because I’ve heard it a thousand times and so has my producer, Matthew’s helming the show.

And the snake says to the lady, “You knew I was a snake the day you took me in.”.

And I just have to say to Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly and Candace, what is her name? Candace Owens and Alex Jones.

You knew he was a snake the day you took him in. You knew, he was a snake, the day, you took him in, and maybe they don’t care anymore. Maybe they’re laughing all the way to the bank and, and maybe this is all performative.

And next week, Megyn Kelly will be kissing his a** again. And she probably will. She probably will be kissing his a** and Tucker Carlson will run for president. And he’ll have Donald Trump out on the campaign trail.

And they’ll all laugh behind the scenes as to how they manipulate their audiences and make a lot of money.

But if, for just a brief moment right now, any of these goofballs who have been peddling Donald Trump’s bullshit all these years, if for a moment they are now looking at themselves in the mirror and saying, why, oh, why? Why, oh why did I take after Donald Trump? Why,oh why did carry his water? Why,Oh why did become such a MAGA Trump supporter?

You know, serve me up another glass of Kool-Aid.