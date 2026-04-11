Trump Lashes Out In Morning Rage Flurry At Media, Dems, And — The Fertilizer Industry

President Donald Trump went on the attack with a rage-filled social media barrage aimed at Democratic governors, the media, and… the fertilizer industry?

As the week drew to a close, Trump jetted off on Friday to a $1 million-per-person fundraiser at the Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The president returned to the White House late Friday night, and was up early posting on his Truth Social account.

After a celebration of sweet US crude oil (and gas!), Trump fired off several attacks in quick succession.

First was a lengthy attack on Democratic governors like Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, whom he accused of “trillions of dollars worth of destruction”:

Heading to Virginia for meetings at Trump National. I can’t believe what this new Governor, Spanberger, has done to the Commonwealth — So sad! She is adding so many Taxes, a Food and Beverage Tax, Digital Services Tax, Utilities Tax, and more. It has lost its Energy, Vitality, and Strength. People are leaving that would never have even thought of doing so! New companies that signed to come into the Commonwealth under Governor Youngkin are now looking for ways to get out — Break their Deal. It all happened so fast! This went from a thriving and powerful place, one envied by all, to a Commonwealth run by a person who has no concept of Low Taxes and Economic Strength. People that voted for Spanberger are saying to themselves, “Why did I do that, what have I done?” We have a similar situation in New York and, most of all, in California, where Rich, Job Producing people and companies are being forced to FLEE at levels never seen before. The Tax Base in California is literally disappearing, as some of the richest people and companies in the World have no choice but to leave. They want to put on a Wealth Tax, which gives them absolutely no alternative — As President of the United States, I am embarrassed to watch the Destruction of once Great and Thriving States! These politicians are all sinking in the Polls, but that doesn’t help because they will create Trillions of Dollars worth of Destruction — Incalculable amounts. Remember, once people and companies leave, they are never coming back! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Next, he hit the “fake news media” over reporting on mines in the Strait of Hormuz:

The Fake News Media has lost total credibility, not that they had any to begin with. Because of their massive Trump Derangement Syndrome (Sometimes referred to as TDS!), they love saying that Iran is “winning” when, in fact, everyone knows that they are LOSING, and LOSING BIG! Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft apparatus is nonexistent, Radar is dead, their Missile and Drone Factories have been largely obliterated along with the Missiles and Drones themselves and, most importantly, their longtime “Leaders” are no longer with us, praise be to Allah! The only thing they have going is the threat that a ship may “bunk” into one of their sea mines which, by the way, all 28 of their mine dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea. We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others. Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves. Very interestingly, however, empty Oil carrying ships from many Nations are all heading to the United States of America to LOAD UP with Oil. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump also had some words for the “fertilizer monopoly,” writing “I am watching fertilizer prices CLOSELY during our FIGHT FOR FREEDOM in Iran. The United States will not accept PRICE GOUGING from the fertilizer monopoly! American Farmers, we have your back! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Fertilizer is one of the products that has been choked off by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

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