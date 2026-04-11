President Donald Trump had a television wheeled in at his $1 million-per-person fundraiser to watch the Artemis II splashdown with his wealthy donors.

Just hours before the president’s deadline to destroy the “whole civilization” of Iran at 8PM on Tuesday, conflicting announcements of a two-week ceasefire emerged. While Trump and his allies declared the deal a victory, the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed and details of the plan are hotly contested.

As the week drew to a close, Trump jetted off on Friday to a $1 million-per-person fundraiser at the Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia. The invitations for the event billed it as a “Candlelight Dinner” with a hefty pricetag:

MAGA INC.

YOU ARE INVITED TO A CANDLELIGHT DINNER

FEATURING SPECIAL GUEST SPEAKER

President Donald J. Trump

45th and 47th PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Trump Winery Charlottesville, VA

Additional details provided upon RSVP. RSVPs will be accommodated on a first come. first served basis. Space is very limited.

$1,000,000 Per Person

The fundraiser was closed to the press, but a White House official made a point of telling the press pool that Trump and his guests watched the landing:

Sent: Friday, April 10, 2026 8:16 PM

Subject: Travel Pool Report 6/Splashdown A White House official shares with the pool that President Trump watched the splashdown of Artemis II. A TV was wheeled into the room for the president and his MAGA Inc. guests at Trump Winery. The events here have remained closed press, though we did spot the president briefly stepping outside earlier to take in the view of his vineyards.

Trump marked the occasion with a Truth Social post that read “Congratulations to the Great and Very Talented Crew of Artemis II. The entire trip was spectacular, the landing was perfect and, as President of the United States, I could not be more proud! I look forward to seeing you all at the White House soon. We’ll be doing it again and then, next step, Mars! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Watch above via NASA.

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