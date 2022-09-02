Attendees at LA Screening of Hunter Biden Movie Ask to Remain Anonymous Over ‘Fear’ for Careers: ‘Hollywood Is In Such a Hyper-Cancel Mode’

Most attendees at a “secretive” Los Angeles screening of the Breitbart-distributed film My Son Hunter asked to remain anonymous for “fear” merely being at the screening could damage their careers.

Newsweek reported from the “secretive” screening that gathered this week for the invitation only affair. My Son Hunter is a drama looking at the relationship between President Joe Biden and his controversial son Hunter Biden. The movie is directed by vocal conservative Robert Davi and was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney, whose credits include conservative-leaning features, including Gosnell and the documentary FrackNation.

According to Newsweek, only a select few were willing to be identified at the screening, and those who did have been open about their conservative leanings for years. Among the invited group was former Superman actor Dean Cain and Justified star Nick Searcy, who most recently appeared in the Daily Wire-distributed film Terror on the Prairie.

From Newsweek:

Among those attending the gathering at a private screening room in Los Angeles were Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain and Nick Searcy, star of TV’s Justified. Some others said they did not want their attendance revealed, fearing it might hurt their careers.

One unnamed producer for major work like Game of Thrones and The Bourne Legacy said people are scared to be connected to conservative politics in Hollywood today for fear they could be canceled.

“I really enjoyed the film. It’s a shame I can’t tell most of my colleagues about it, though. Hollywood is in such a hyper-cancel mode today,” the producer told Newsweek.

Davi, who has spoken plenty about conservative stars including himself being blacklisted, said conservatives in Hollywood need to speak up more.

“In Hollywood today, most conservatives are afraid to speak up. That has got to change,” he said.

Davi spoke to Mediaite about My Son Hunter, which releases on September 7, and said he took inspiration from Hunter Biden’s own memoir Beautiful Things to help tell a “nuanced” story that doesn’t demonize the president’s son for his past addictions.

“Drug addiction is terrible. I’ve had family members that had drug addiction. I didn’t want to demonize that. At the base, it’s a father and son story,” the Die Hard actor said.

Watch the My Son Hunter trailer above via The Unreported Story Society

