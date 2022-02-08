The Daily Wire reportedly raked in $100 million in revenue last year for the first time since its founding in 2015 by conservative pundit Ben Shapiro and now CEO Jeremy Boreing.

Boreing reported the whopping figure to Axios’ Sara Fischer, who noted that the success of The Daily Wire separates the online outlet from most of its competitors on the right – who are suffering through a slump in revenue.

Fischer writes that “Despite a flood of investment in new social media networks and websites, few new entities say how much money they make. Other viral web outlets, like PragerU, are heavily reliant on donors.”

The Daily Wire has had a very solid year, as Shapiro’s podcast regularly lands in the top 10 on the charts and the publication’s posts are among the most widely shared on Facebook.

“Too much of conservative media is powered by non-profits – either literally or functionally,” Boreing explained to Axios. The Daily Wire offers a tiered subscription model, with the most expensive – 20 dollars a month – giving users full access to articles, live streams, podcasts, and even tickets to see Candace Owens host her show live.

The model has clearly proved itself, as the $100 million total for 2021 is a significant boost from the $65 million that the website brought in the year before.

Boreing explained to Fischer that a move into content production, particularly films is the next frontier for The Daily Wire.

The publication is releasing its first original film, titled “Shut In,” this week on YouTube and has a Western titled “Terror on the Prairie,” in the works.

“Terror on the Prairie” will feature Gina Carano, the star of The Mandalorian who was fired for controversial comments and has since become a celebrity on the right. Fischer reported that the company is “funding thrillers and dramas that appeal to audiences that reject political correctness.”

