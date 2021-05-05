WATCH: George Clooney Obsesses Over Brad Pitt in Hilarious Charity Sketch

George Clooney revealed his secret obsession with Brad Pitt in a funny ad to promote a new Omaze charity contest.

The sketch, titled “George Clooney: World’s Worst Pandemic Roommate,” sees the movie star crashing with a stranger named Byron after getting stuck at his house during the pandemic. As Byron puts it, “George Clooney swung by my house to pick up something he was buying from me on Craigslist and the stay-at-home order hit and he never left.” That item is revealed to be a Batman action figure.

It’s not long before Byron learns of Clooney’s many quirks – including an unhealthy fascination with Pitt. This includes Clooney turning his bedroom into a shrine to his longtime friend and Ocean’s Eleven co-star.

“Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away?” Clooney says at one point, hugging a pillow with Pitt’s face on it. “I’m not throwing this out. No way, man. Thank you for giving me a place. For me and Brad.”

Later, Clooney fanboys over Pitt while forcing Byron to watch Ocean’s Eleven nearly two dozen times.

Other annoyances included Clooney decorating Byron’s house with life-size cutouts of Pitt, interrupting his virtual job interview by brushing his teeth, and paying rent with autographed headshots of himself.

Clooney had “an unforgettable time” living with his “new best friend” Byron, telling the camera, “We laughed, we learned, we lived. So, naturally, when the stay-at-home order was finally lifted, Byron and I knew that we had a tough decision to make.”

“I told him to get the fuck out,” said Byron.

The video was made to promote Omaze’s fundraiser that offers fans a chance to win a lunch with Clooney and his wife Amal in Lake Como, Italy. Fans can enter online by making a donation to the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice for human rights abuses around the world.

Watch the video above, via YouTube.

