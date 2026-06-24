Larry David had some extremely strong criticism of President Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 fight card — which was staged at the White House earlier this month.

Speaking with Variety at the red carpet premiere of his new HBO show Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, the comedy icon gave a scorching response when asked for his thoughts the UFC event.

“It was a travesty,” David said. “What else can you say about it? It was embarrassing. I was embarrassed to be an American.”

#LarryDavid says President Donald Trump's UFC fight at the White House made him "embarrassed to be an American." pic.twitter.com/zFlCfeOwyG — Variety (@Variety) June 24, 2026

While David was unsparing in his assessment of one U.S. president’s recent venture into the entertainment world, he was far more deferential to that of former President Barack Obama — who makes an appearance in David’s show. The Seinfeld co-creator lauded the ex-president’s “perfect” comic timing.

“He was really good at ad-libbing,” David said.

Larry David isn’t too sure Barack Obama's role in “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” will win him an Emmy, despite the former president's “perfect” comedic timing. “I wouldn't go that far.” pic.twitter.com/ihY5OzJw19 — Variety (@Variety) June 24, 2026

But David did pump the brakes when asked if he believed Obama’s cameo could win him an Emmy.

“I wouldn’t go that far,” he said.

Watch above, via Variety

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