Bravo Fires Jennie Nguyen from Real Housewives Franchise Over ‘Offensive Social Media Posts’

Jennie Nguyen has been fired from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after several controversial social media posts recently resurfaced.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’” Bravo said in a statement on Tuesday. “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Bravo’s decision came roughly a week after fans of the franchise blasted Nguyen over a slew of posts she shared in 2020, as Black Lives Matter demonstrations and racial justice protests took place across the world.

“I’m sick of people saying cops need more training,” read one Facebook post from September 2020. “You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings ablaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?”

Nguyen shared another post that month, which read, “Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think Police Officers are the problem. You are an idiot.”

She additionally shared memes and photos that were widely considered offensive, as they used phrases such as “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs.”

The posts gained Andy Cohen’s attention, with the Real Housewives host calling them “disgusting” and “very upsetting” on Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM show.

Several of Nguyen’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars also spoke out against remarks, Meredith Marks calling them “vile.”

“There is no room in this world for hatred. We are all human beings and deserve the same treatment of respect and dignity,” she wrote on Twitter. “Negative commentary rooted in prejudice regarding one’s race, ethnicity, religion, sexuality or gender is vile and should never be tolerated.”

“Educate if it comes from a lack of knowledge and condemn if it comes from a place of hatred,” she added. “I pray to see this world without prejudice.”

Marks shared another statement on Sunday, clarifying that she does not support Nguyen’s posts “in any way, shape, or form” and that she stands by “the communities affected and targeted by this.”

“Since it was not perfectly clear in my previous tweet and I can now speak out in more depth, I am sickened by my co-worker’s racist and prejudicial posts that recently surfaced,” she wrote. “I do not stand behind or support these posts in any way, shape, or form … Black Lives Matter.”

“You will see repercussions,” she continued. “As difficult as it is, give things a moment to come to light. Know that I do not support this behavior in anyway and will continue to use my platform to speak out against it.”

While Nguyen apologized for the posts in an Instagram post captioned “#hateisavirus,” she has been dropped from the franchise.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com