The House Ethics Committee investigation into House Republican Chuck Edwards (NC) was sparked by his behavior toward young female staffers, Axios reported on Monday night.

Sources told Axios’s Kate Santaliz that Edwards’ behavior toward at least two staffers in their 20s “crossed professional boundaries and created an uncomfortable work environment.”

One staffer in particular allegedly told others in Edwards’ office on several occasions that the congressman made her uncomfortable, according to Axios.

The outlet also uncovered that the woman accompanied Edwards on a trip to Las Vegas after she had left his office.

Axios also got a hold of a handwritten letter that Edwards allegedly wrote to the staffer, in which he called her an “amazing woman” and said in part, “Your kindness, encouragement, and light-heartedness have written a complex chapter in my heart that I will never stop reading.”

The woman, who was not named in the report, declined to be interviewed by Axios.

Edwards has been married to his wife Teresa since 1980.

Axios reported last week that Edwards was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, but the exact allegations were initially unknown.

SCOOP: Sources told @axios they witnessed inappropriate conduct by Rep. Chuck Edwards toward two female staffers in their 20s The interactions included gifts, 1-1 dinners, a Vegas trip and a handwritten letter from Edwards telling a staffer: "I only wish I could explain the joy… — Kate Santaliz (@kate_santaliz) May 4, 2026

Edwards’ office did not respond to requests for comment by Axios, but told the outlet in a statement last week: “I welcome any investigation, given the professionalism my staff has demonstrated and my commitment to serving the people of Western NC. Given the current political environment we are facing in our nation, it comes as no surprise that others with their own political agendas will attempt to raise false accusations in order to create news stories.”

Edwards, who represents North Carolina’s 11th District, was elected in November 2022 after defeating Madison Cawthorn in the Republican primary. He filed for reelection last year.

Other current and former lawmakers probed by the House Ethics Committee recently include Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL), Cory Mills (R-FL), and Nancy Mace (R-SC).

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