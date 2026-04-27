Bruce Springsteen Begins Concert With ‘Prayer of Thanks’ for Trump’s Safety After WHCA Dinner Attack

Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen set aside his feud with President Donald Trump on Sunday by starting his concert with a “prayer of thanks” for the safety of the president and everyone who attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner following the attempted mass shooting at the event.

Speaking on stage in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night during his “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour, the rock icon addressed the incident directly, condemning political violence and expressing his relief that no one was killed or seriously injured.

Beginning with a prayer for U.S. service members abroad, he followed: “We also send out a prayer of thanks that our president, nor anyone in the administration, nor anyone attending was injured in last night’s incident at the press correspondents’ dinner.”

“We can disagree. We can be critical of those in power, and we can peacefully fight for our beliefs, but there is no place in any way, shape, or form for political violence of any kind in our beloved United States,” he told the crowd.

Bruce Springsteen addressed last nights White House Correspondents Dinner shooting in his opening speech tonight in Austin. He toned back his original scathing message of the President. Good on you, Bruce. Video: Richard Schwartz pic.twitter.com/G1oWtpOEyI — Bruce Springsteen: Blog It All Night (@blogitallnight) April 27, 2026

The remarks follow a dramatic security breach at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday night, where an armed man charged into the venue.

Secret Service agents evacuated Trump and senior officials as chaos unfolded just outside the Washington Hilton hotel ballroom. Guests ducked under tables. One officer was struck, but protected by a bulletproof vest.

The suspect, 31-year-old Cole Allen, was quickly apprehended by law enforcement. In a manifesto document, the suspect reportedly outlined his targets as members of the administration and the president.

Springsteen’s remarks come amid a long-running and bitter feud with Trump, marked by personal insults and political criticism.

The musician has previously called for Trump to be impeached and described him as “incompetent, and treasonous,” while Trump has snapped back to rip Springsteen as a “prune” and “obnoxious JERK.”

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