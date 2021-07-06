Britney Spears’ manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph, has resigned, according to Deadline, citing the popstar’s plan to retire.

In a letter addressed to Britney’s father Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery — noting that they are the “co-executors” of the singer’s estate — Rudolph claimed that he recently became aware of Britney’s intention to officially retire.

“As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details,” he added. “I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

The resignation comes after Britney’s bombshell testimony at a court hearing last month, in which called for the end of a conservatorship she has been under since 2008, led by her father Jamie.

“It is my wish and dream for all of this to end. I want my life back,” she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive.”

Rudolph added that he is proud of Britney’s accomplishments, adding, “I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”

Read Rudolph’s full letter below:

James P. Spears and Jodi Montgomery, as co-executors of the estate of Britney Spears:

It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.

As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.

Please accept this letter as my formal resignation.

I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.

Larry Rudolph

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com