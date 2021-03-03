Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, says he wishes her conservatorship could come to an end, but it’s out of his hands.

“[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship,” the pop star’s dad told CNN through his attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen. “Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”

Jamie’s comments come as the #FreeBritney movement has gained traction in the wake of last month’s New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, which painted the singer as something of a prisoner who’s under her father’s control.

“Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any ‘Father of the Year’ award,” Thoreen added. “Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest.”

Thoreen added that her client has no say over whether his daughter needs a conservatorship and that it’s entirely up to the court.

“The court investigator also interviews everyone who is involved in the conservatorship, and they do a deep dive to really study the conservatorship to find out what’s going on. And what I can tell you is every year the court has kept the conservatorship in place,” said Thoreen.

Spears’ dad became her conservator in 2008 after she suffered a public meltdown. Since last year, the singer has been trying to remove her father from the role.

In November, a Los Angeles court denied Spears’ bid to remove her father as her conservator, despite the pop star’s lawyer indicating that she’s “afraid” of her dad and refuses to perform while he controls her life and career.

At the time, Jamie and his attorney showed no interest in ending his role as the pop star’s conservator.

“I don’t believe there is a shred of evidence to support my client’s suspension,” Thoreen said in court filings, adding that Jamie’s “sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her.”

Jamie’s latest comments to CNN might seem confusing based on the singer already going to court, but as far as court documents show, the singer hasn’t petitioned to end her conservatorship completely — but rather to push her father out.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]