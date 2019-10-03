The trailer is out for Clint Eastwood’s latest movie, Richard Jewell, based on the man of the same name who sued NBC, CNN, and the New York Post for libel in the late 90s after he was treated as a suspect in a bombing.

Richard Jewell, who was working as a security guard for AT&T in 1996, received waves of media attention after he discovered a backpack filled with pipe bombs at the Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia during the 1996 Summer Olympics. He helped evacuate the immediate area before the bombs went off.

In the months that followed, however, Jewell received a different kind of attention after he was treated as a suspect for the bombing — particularly by the media, leading to a number of lawsuits.

NBC, CNN, the New York Post, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution were among those sued by Jewell — with the former three media companies opting to settle out of court — and though the bomber was later discovered to be white supremacist Eric Rudolph, Jewell had been severely affected by the claims against him.

Eastwood’s movie comes at a noteworthy time, with the conversation about fake news, cancel culture, witch hunts, and “trial by media” dominating the political landscape since the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Richard Jewell stars Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, and Paul Walter Hauser, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill producing. The movie is set to release on December 13.

Watch the trailer above.

