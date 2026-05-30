President Donald Trump went on an AI posting binge on Saturday, throwing up images of him dunking in a New York Knicks uniform and a whole lot more.

In one image, Trump posted himself dunking in a New York Knicks uniform against New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D). Trump confirmed recently he will be attending a a New York Knicks NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden.

“PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP vs. Kathy Hochul, New York’s failed Governor who, if people are smart, will vote for Bruce Blakeman — He will, MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

Trump kept the sports theme going and posted an image that included him and Tom Brady in a New England Patriots uniform. He stopped playing for the Patriots in 2020 and later played a couple seasons with the Buccaneers before moving into sports commentating.

The president also posted a massive trash can which was supposed to be filled with the official library for former President Barack Obama.

Trump then posted a series of AI images appearing to show celebrations in American streets circa the ’50s or ’60s with the message: “America is back.”

The president posted those images as he is gearing up for a series of events celebrating the 250th birthday of the country. This week will bring a “Freedom 250” concert series as part of what’s being billed as the Great American State Fair. Numerous artists originally announced as part of the lineup, including Martina McBride and Bret Michaels, have quickly dropped out of the event after public pushback. Trump suggested he simply take center stage and replace all the musicians with a case of “the yips.”

“I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate “Artists,” and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!” Trump wrote.

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