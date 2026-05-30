MAGA Journo Nick Sortor Claims NJ Protesters ‘Need Another Renee Good’ To Spur Their Movement

Independent MAGA reporter Nick Sorter told Fox News’s The Big Weekend Show Saturday how he has infiltrated the “Antifa” protesters gathered outside a New Jersey ICE facility where there are varying reports of a possible hunger strike among the inmates.

“Typically what I do is — because I wear disguises when I go out here — I put like a load of conditioner on my hair to look unkempt and everything so I can fit in with the rest of the degenerate crowd out here,” Sortor said.

“And I listen. That’s what I do — I listen to what they’re talking about amongst themselves. And that’s where I’m learning a lot of this information,” he said, continuing:

And what I very clearly established at this point, is that there’s a lot of, let’s say — the people at the top, the ones that are organizing this — the leaders on the ground, they are not dumb people, right? They’re very, actually, very smart people. They are good at what they do. But they are preying on low IQ people and others that really, I guess, they don’t have any sort of convictions. They’re being told they are helping for the greater good. And so they’re basically just foot soldiers out here. The sad part is, I truly believe a lot of the individuals leading the organizational efforts, they want to sacrifice some of these people. They need another Renee Good or Alex Pretti to spur up their movement again across the country. It’s a terrifying thought, but I genuinely believe that.

When asked who was funding this “Antifa” operation, Sortor offered no concrete proof.

“In terms of funding, what we have discovered so far is there has been a mutual aid system set up. It is through a Signal group where they will have people send money anonymously — anonymously — into those Venmos, PayPals, whatever. And they’re trying to cloud who is funding the entire thing. They’re trying to say it’s a community effort.”

Watch the clip above via The Big Weekend Show on Fox News.

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