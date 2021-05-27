Colbert Releases John Cena’s ‘Full Apology’ to China: Taiwan is ‘Not Even a Real Place!’

Stephen Colbert and his Late Show team roasted John Cena for apologizing to China after referring to Taiwan as a country — releasing his (faux) “full apology” video.

While on the promotional tour for Fast & Furious 9, Cena gave an interview to Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS, exclaiming that “Taiwan is the first country that can watch F9,” according to CNN.

The actor and WWE star later released an apology video on Chinese social media platform Weibo, claiming — in Mandarin — that he “made a mistake” by referring to Taiwan as a country and was “really sorry.”

The apology was made after Cena faced pushback from China, as the country claims to have sovereignty over Taiwan as an extension of their territory, despite it being a self-governed island.

“I made a mistake,” Cena said in the video released Tuesday. “Now I have to say one thing which is very, very, very important: I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very sorry for my mistakes. Sorry. Sorry. I’m really sorry. You have to understand that I love and respect China and Chinese people.”

On Wednesday, The Late Show claimed to have gotten their hands on the “full apology” video — playing an extended cut, complete with Colbert’s interpretation of Cena’s comments in Mandarin (faux subtitles):

Hello China, this is John Cena. I wrongly said Taiwan is a country. Wrongly! Wrongly! Wrongly! Not only is Taiwan not a country, it’s also not even a real place. It’s like ‘Zootopia,’ which coincidentally made $220 million in China. And don’t get me started on Tibet! Always complaining, complaining, complaining about China. I will give Tibet something to complain about.

The video then cut to a poorly edited video of Cena body slamming the 14th Dalai Lama.

“I call that the Dalai Slam-a,” added the subtitles.

Watch above, via CBS.

