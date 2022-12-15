Dave Chappelle Attacker Sentenced to 270 Days in Prison

The man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle on stage back in May will be spending the better part of a year in prison for the incident.

On May 3, Chappelle was preforming a stand-up set at the Hollywood Bowl for the ‘Netflix is a Joke Fest.’ Halfway through his set, a man, later identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Lee jumped on the stage and tackled the comedian.

Multiple members of a security team along with friends of Chappelle jumped into action to subdue the man and escort him backstage.

According to LAPD, during the incident, Lee had a replica gun that ejects a knife, but did not pull the weapon out.

After his arrest, Lee told the New York Post that he was motivated to go after Chappelle because he was triggered by various jokes targeting homeless and LGBTQ+ people that the comedian had made.

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Lee said.

“I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect,” he said.

The attack went viral as it came on the heels of Oscar-winning actor Will Smith casually walking on stage at the Oscars and slapping Chris Rock.

According to the New York Post, on Wednesday, seven months after the incident, Lee pleaded no contest to the charges.

He was sentenced to 270 days in prison.

According to the Post, Lee is awaiting another trial for attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed his roommate back in 2021.

