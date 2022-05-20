Dave Chappelle’s Alleged On-Stage Attacker Charged with Attempted Murder of His Roommate

Isaiah Lee, the man suspected of attacking Dave Chappelle on stage this month, has been charged with attempted murder in an unrelated case.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced his filing on Thursday, revealing that Lee has been “charged with stabbing his roommate during a fight at a transitional housing apartment on December 2.”

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” Gascón added in the press release. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”

Lee became a suspect in the case after the victim identified him following extensive media reports on the Chappelle case.

According to the release, Lee has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to return to court on June 2. The case is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Lee was previously arrested on May 3rd after allegedly tackling Chappelle on stage during his set at the Hollywood Bowl.

The alleged attacker was originally charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, as he was carrying a “replica handgun” with a knife attached to it during the incident.

County prosecutors later determined the incident was a misdemeanor case, as the weapon was inside Lee’s bag during the attack, meaning Lee was ultimately not charged with a felony.

