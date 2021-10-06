Dave Chappelle Says He’s ‘Team TERF,’ Defends J.K. Rowling and DaBaby in Latest Special: ‘Gender is a Fact’

Dave Chappelle has declared himself “team TERF” — the acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

On Tuesday, the comedian dropped The Closer, his sixth standup special for Netflix, in which he declared, “Gender is a fact,” adding, “Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact.”

Chappelle, unable to differentiate between sex and gender — as the former refers to biology while the latter is attached to one’s identity, went on to make explicit jokes about the anatomy of transgender women, comparing their genitals to vegan burger substitutes.

“Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren’t women, I am just saying that those pussies that they got … you know what I mean?” he said. “I’m not saying it’s not pussy, but it’s Beyond Pussy or Impossible Pussy. It tastes like pussy, but that’s not quite what it is, is it? That’s not blood. That’s beet juice.”

The comedian additionally showed his support for J.K. Rowling, defending her against being “canceled” for multiple transphobic remarks, which led people to identify her as a TERF.

“I’m team TERF!” Chappelle exclaimed. “I agree. I agree, man. Gender is a fact.”

After telling a joke at the expense of the transgender community, Chappelle vowed that he was “done” telling LGBTQ+ jokes until he was sure that they were “laughing together.”

“I’m telling you, it’s done. I’m done talking about it. All I ask of your community, with all humility: Will you please stop punching down on my people,” said Chappelle, who previously recalled that a gay white man called the police on him in Austin after the comedian asked to stop being filmed.

In addition to his defense of Rowling, Chappelle addressed the “LBGTQ [sic] community directly,” jokingly asking to “negotiate the release of DaBaby,” a rapper condemned for making homophobic comments during his Rolling Loud Miami set.

“Part of the LGBTQ+ community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history,” Chappelle said. “He once shot [19-year-old Jaylin Craig] and killed him, in Walmart. This is true.”

“DaBaby shot and killed a [man] in Walmart in North Carolina. Nothing bad happened to his career,” he added. “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a [man], but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings.”

Chappelle additionally shared an alleged incident in which he beat up a lesbian woman for throwing a punch at him, later claiming that the woman tried and failed to sell the story to TMZ.

“I’m glad TMZ didn’t believe that—because I did beat the shit out of her,” he said. “I’m not gonna lie. It was her fault. I had no choice.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com