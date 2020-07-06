Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling posted a series of tweets to Twitter on Sunday which claimed young people struggling with their mental health are being pushed to medicine, hormones, and surgery — comparing the practice to the widely criticized act of LGBTQ+ conversion therapy.

Rowling recently received backlash for controversial tweets that questioned the legitimacy of transgender individuals, which prompted several Harry Potter actors to push back.

On Sunday, Rowling liked a tweet comparing hormone prescriptions to anti-depressants and labeled those who have decided to take medications for mental illnesses instead of spending the “time and effort” to “heal” their minds lazy.

“Hormone prescriptions are the new anti depressants,” the tweet read. “Yes they are sometimes necessary and lifesaving, but they should be a last resort. Pure laziness for those who would rather medicate than put in the time and effort to heal people’s minds.”

Twitter user @TrinerScot pointed out the liked post in a tweet that said, “Who had money on JK Rowling pivoting to supporting those who call people who take mental health medication “lazy”? I take daily medication to function, this sentiment is beyond offensive, it is actively harmful to millions.”

Rowling took to Twitter to claim that the screenshot was fake in an 11 post thread, although several other fans had also taken note of the liked tweet.

“I’ve ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely,” her thread began. “I’ve ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I’ve ignored death and rape threats. I’m not going to ignore this.”

I’ve ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely. I’ve ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I’ve ignored death and rape threats. I’m not going to ignore this. 1/11 pic.twitter.com/hfSaGR2UVa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

Rowling then revealed she has used anti-depressants in the past, adding that she suffers from OCD, depression, and anxiety. In her next tweet, the Harry Potter author doubled down on her controversial rhetoric regarding the transgender community, writing, “Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests.”

Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests. 4/11 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

Rowling then likened the use of medication and hormones to “a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people,” noting, that it “may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function.”

Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function. 5/11 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

Transgender model Munroe Bergdorf , transgender drag queen June Birch, and cisgender actor Jameela Jamil took to Twitter to condemn Rowlings Twitter rant.

Bergdorf begged the author to stop “condescendingly tweeting from her mansion” while Birch noted she is “literally harming the trans community” by sharing misinformation:

While @jk_rowling is condescendingly tweeting from her mansion, black trans women are fighting for our lives. Trans kids are at home scared and navigating unsupportive environments and the government are debating our civil rights. J.K. Rowling, you are not helping us. STOP. — Protect Trans Kids / BLM ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) July 5, 2020

JK Rowling needs to be quiet immedietly she is literally harming the trans community, she apparently just posted the clinic I went to as a child and said that they are experimenting on us, when in fact the Tavistock clinic saved my life — Juno Birch (@JunoBirch) July 5, 2020

Jamil shared a conversation she had with a surgeon who detailed the entire transition process and emotional journey, adding the word “FACTS”:

In light of all the speculation and fear mongering and judgement around Transitioning. Once again prompted by @jk_rowling here is a link to an actual expert and surgeon for 30 mins explaining the ENTIRE process and the system, and the emotional journey and it’s importance. FACTS. https://t.co/V1hKGWsGZL — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 6, 2020

