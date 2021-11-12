Disney Plus Accidentally Tags the Wrong Will Smith in Massive Thread Announcing New Releases

By Josh Feldman Nov 12th, 2021
 
November 12 is Disney Plus Day, and the House of Mouse dropped a massive list of upcoming movies and TV shows, from a featurette for Obi-Wan Kenobi to announcements for a TON of Marvel Studios projects to the first promotional image for Hocus Pocus 2.

One of the National Geographic series Disney announced was Welcome to Earth starring Will Smith, where the expert alien fighter travels to the ends of the earth.

There’s just one teensy tiny problem.

Disney Plus tagged @WillSmith in both tweets about the series. That is the wrong Will Smith.

So the wrong Will Smith was basically tagged throughout Disney’s lengthy thread, and you can imagine how that went.

“Maybe I should get free @disneyplus for life,” Smith tweeted, “because this series of tweets will haunt me for years.”

