Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Tragedy After Being Named in Lawsuit: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Drake, who was on stage with Travis Scott at Houston’s Astroworld music festival, has broken his silence on the tragic crowd surge that left eight people dead.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote in a Monday night Instagram post. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.”

“My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering,” he added. “I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all.”

Drake’s statement comes after he was sued on Sunday by Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry, who filed on behalf of “one of the victims” at the Astroworld festival.

Lawsuits against Scott and others involved with the festival have started to pile up, alleging that they failed to control the roughly 50,000 attendees and keep concertgoers safe.

Ryan MacLeod, a lawyer for one of the attendees who filed a lawsuit against Scott, also pointed to the history of injuries at Scott’s concerts while on CNN Newsroom on Monday.

“He knew that there were problems. He knew that there were serious emergencies,” he said. “He knew that first responder needed to do their jobs. CPR was literally being administered while he’s still singing about being the highest in the room. That cannot ever happen again.”

Scott had taken to Twitter to address the fatal festival prior to Drake’s statement, writing, “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

