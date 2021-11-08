A lawyer for one of the attendees at a Travis Scott concert over the weekend in Houston blamed the rapper for being negligent as at least eight people died, and many others were injured, in a crowd crush during his performance at the Astroworld Festival.

During an appearance on CNN Newsroom on Monday, Ryan MacLeod, who filed a lawsuit against Scott on behalf of a festival goer, said that the tragedy was not months or days, rather “years in the making.”

As an example, MacLeod cited that, as of at least 2015, Scott “has been arrested for inciting violence.” Reportedly, Scott has a history of doing concerts where there is violence and injuries.

MacLeod also said:

I know that if you have a pulse and you’re alive, as Travis Scott was that night, and you’ve got the microphone in your hand and you’re in charge and you identify that there’s a life and death – there’s a problem. He is saying there’s a guy down, and you’ve got ambulances, EMTs trying to force their way into this mass crowd, and you don’t stop? There’s a problem. And you are putting profits over safety. He knew that there were problems all around him. If you watch the video footage, it is telling. He knew that there were problems. He knew that there were serious emergencies. He knew that first responders needed to do their jobs. CPR was literally being administered while he’s still singing about being the highest in the room. That cannot ever happen again.

The Houston Police Department reportedly relayed their concerns to Scott about the crowd before the Friday night performance. Scott will reportedly refund those who attended the concert and canceled a concert in Las Vegas scheduled for the weekend.

