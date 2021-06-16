Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is once again speaking out on the possibility of running for president of the United States, but this time he’s slightly tempering back his enthusiasm about the idea.

In a new People magazine cover story, the action star and former wrestler acknowledged he’s “not a politician nor did I ever have political passions, and quite frankly I’m not sure I even have the patience or resignation to deal with the B.S. that comes with politics and politicians.”

“But,” added Johnson, “when 46 percent of Americans say they’re in favor of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn.”

Johnson was referring to an April poll from the consumer research platform Piplsay, in which 46 percent of 30,000 people surveyed said they would give the superstar their vote if he ran for the Oval Office.

Johnson went on to tell People magazine it’s a “humbling honor” to even be questioned about the prospect of leading the country. “I love our country to my core and I’m endlessly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my ass off knowing tenacity opens doors,” he continued. “In a lot of ways, I’m indebted to our great country for it.”

Johnson has been teasing his presidential ambitions for several years. As recently as February, the former wrestler told USA Today, “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted.”

During a 2018 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Johnson said he was “absolutely” serious about running for president, but acknowledged he’d need political experience first.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com