Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson still envisions the Oval Office in his future.

The former wrestler, who’s teased his presidential ambitions for years, doubled down on the possibility in a new interview.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he told USA Today. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people… So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Johnson’s new autobiographical TV series Young Rock also alludes to a future presidential bid. Each episode of the NBC sitcom opens and closes with mock interviews in which he’s campaigning for office in 2032.

Back in 2017, Johnson told GQ that a future White House run was a “real possibility.” Several months later, the action star said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he was “seriously considering” a run for president.

During a 2018 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Johnson said he was “absolutely” serious about running for president, but acknowledged he’d need political experience first. “So if that were to happen in a 2024, 2028, I would have to go to work and get some experience, you know, and understand policy,” he said.

