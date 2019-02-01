Ellen Page Blames Mike Pence for Jussie Smollett’s Attack: ‘Connect the Dots’

Actress Ellen Page went after Vice President Mike Pence’s term as Indiana governor while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and said it leads to attack like on Empire actor Jussie Smollett.

“It feels impossible not to feel this way now with the president and Vice President Mike Pence, who wishes I couldn’t be married. Let’s be clear. The vice president of America wishes I didn’t have the love I have with my wife,” Page said as host Stephen Colbert showed a picture of her and her wife.

“He wanted to ban that in Indiana. He believes in conversion therapy. He has hurt LGBTQ people so badly as the governor of Indiana, and I think what we need to know and I hope my show Gaycation did this in terms of connecting the dots to Jussie Smollett, I don’t know him personally, I send all my love, connect the dots,” she continued. “This is what happens. If you are in a position of power and you hate people and you want to cause suffering to them, you go through the trouble, you spend your career trying to cause suffering, what do you think is going to happen?”

Page said it will lead to LGBT kids getting abused, commit suicide, and getting attacked on the streets.

“This needs to f**king stop,” she concluded.

The attack Smollett, which he reported as being attacked by two men in masks, beaten, had a rope tied around his neck, and doused with bleach at 2:00 A.M. in Chicago, is still under investigation by police.

The Chicago police so far only have video footage of two people who were walking nearby at the time of the incident. No video of the attack has been found so far, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com