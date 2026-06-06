Bill Maher Invites Mike Pence to Get High as F*ck With Him on Podcast

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher invited former Vice President Mike Pence to come on his Club Random podcast and get super-high with him, as is the custom.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was former Vice President Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United States and author of “What Conservatives Believe: Rediscovering the Conservative Conscience.”

The panel guests were Senator Chris Murphy, Democratic senator from Connecticut and author of the new book “Crisis of the Common Good: The Fight for Meaning and Connection in a Broken America”; and Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, former U.S. National Security Advisor, and former Director of the Domestic Policy Council.

Maher wrapped up the interview by expressing understanding for abortion opponents and asking if the abortion pill should be outlawed — then extending the blunt invitation:

FORMER VP MIKE PENCE: It’s been a disappointment to me and other pro-lifers that this administration has turned a blind eye to that issue entirely. In fact, it’s appointing an abortion rights supporter to lead the Health and Human Services Department. So it was part of the impetus for me writing what conservatives believe, because I really do believe that, at the end of the day, the Republican Party ought to offer a choice, not an echo. Look, I never begrudge anybody, you included, of having liberal views. That’s what America is all about. You can believe what you believe. I’ll believe what I believe. And as long as we conduct each other with the golden rule, we’ll find our way forward. BILL MAHER: I feel like you are the standard for me because I like of all the people Challenge myself and be friendly with you were probably as far on the other side as me and I hope we can keep that up. I want you to do Club Random, my podcast, and get super high with me. Would you do that? We’ll just kick it. FORMER VP MIKE PENCE: I’ll do the podcast! BILL MAHER: You’ll think about it. All right, thank you. Mike Pence, everybody. Thank you, Mr. Vice President, and good luck with the book.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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