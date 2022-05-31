Far-Right Host Says Top Gun Box Office Success Proves Dems in For Midterm Drubbing: ‘The Biggest Warning of All’

Conservative radio host Steve Gruber said the success of Top Gun: Maverick is proof Democrats are in big trouble, come November.

During an appearance on Real America’s Voice, Gruber opined a record opening for the sequel shows Americans are finished with Democrats and their socialist ways.

Host Steve Gruber of ‘Real America’s Voice’ says the success of Top Gun’s debut means big trouble for Democrats in the mid-term elections. pic.twitter.com/wgWghD9109 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 31, 2022

“This is by far the biggest warning of all for mealy-mouth politicians and feckless weasels of all stripes, everywhere, RINOs, Democrats and socialists, that in November it’s American pride that will be returning,” Gruber said. “And it will be Americans reawakening and taking back our country, and it is American pride that has driven the very rare A+ rating for the brand new Top Gun film.”

Top Gun: Maverick was well-received by audiences over Memorial Day weekend. CNN noted,

“Top Gun: Maverick” took off at the box office this weekend — setting a new record in the process. The sequel to the 1986 blockbuster, which has Tom Cruise reprise his most iconic role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, made an estimated $156 million domestically for its four-day opening weekend, according to Paramount. That gives the film the record for biggest opening over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, overtaking “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” which made $153 million in 2007.

The film has been celebrated by the right all weekend, as it apparently avoided debasing itself through “wokeness.”

Top Gun is PROOF that people want PRO-AMERICA content, not stuff that makes us look weak and woke!!! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 31, 2022

Box Office Proof that Americans are Sick of #WOKE Hollywood: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ projects $150 million opening

🇺🇸💪🏼🇺🇸💪🏼🇺🇸💪🏼🇺🇸💪🏼🇺🇸💪🏼🇺🇸https://t.co/QYYEp2ZXDz — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) May 28, 2022

Top Gun is a massive success because it’s not filled with woke liberal propaganda. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 31, 2022

Top Gun went with a script that honored the original film, and avoided political commentary. People of all backgrounds who have seen it have given it positive marks.

Gruber’s claim its record ticket sales are the “biggest warning” for Democrats might be a bit hyperbolic.

If Democrats end up losing the House, Senate or both, more likely culprits are their stalled agenda and high prices on apparently everything but movie tickets.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com