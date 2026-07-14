Trump Flat-Out Says ‘I Don’t Want To Negotiate’ End To War

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is not interested in negotiating with the Iranians to bring an end to hostilities at the moment.

Trump sat for an interview with Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst amid a fresh round of U.S. strikes on Iran. U.S. officials accused Iran of violating a memorandum of understanding between the two countries, aimed at pausing hostilities while both sides worked out the details. Specifically, Iran has fired on and struck tankers going through the Strait of Hormuz via Oman’s territorial waters. Iranian officials, meanwhile, have said that Article 5 of the memorandum requires vessels to arrange safe passage via their country and through its waters.

The U.S. has resumed its blockade of Iranian ships in the Gulf of Oman in response to Iran once again restricting travel through the strait. During the Fox News interview, Trump said he is not presently interested in negotiating:

YINGST: You’ve called the new leadership in Iran a changed regime Do you still believe that? TRUMP: Well, I knew the first group for a little while, and they were evil. And they’re no longer with us. I knew the second group also a little bit better, and they were evil. And they’re no longer with us. And the third group, they have some bad ones in there, some very bad ones in there. And I think they’re the ones that are stopping a deal. YINGST: So, are you negotiating with the wrong people? TRUMP: Well, now, I don’t want to negotiate now. I said, “Let’s not negotiate.” Three days ago, we had a deal.

The president later said Iran should make a deal or else, “You’re not gonna have anybody left.”

Trump launched the war in February with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reportedly convinced the president that attacking Iran could topple the regime quickly and that the Iranians would not close the Strait of Hormuz.

Watch above via Fox News.

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