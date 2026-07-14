‘Good Luck on the Clicks!’ GOP Senator Scolds BlazeTV Asking Why He ‘Betrayed’ His Voters

Sara Gonzales, a host on pro-MAGA Blaze TV, sparked the ire of Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) on Tuesday after she asked him if he voted against President Donald Trump’s voter ID bill because he’s in the pocket of the “illegal labor lobby.”

Gonzales followed Tillis as he walked on Capitol Hill and asked, “Senator, you’ve received almost $700,000 from the illegal labor lobby. Is that why you voted against the Save America Act?”

Tillis replied, “Can you tell me who the illegal labor lobbyists are?”

Gonzales responded, “Yes — contractors, general contractors, hospitality companies, and construction companies and industries.”

“What do you know about the Save — which Save America Act are you talking about?” Tillis replied as Gonzales insisted, “The one that you voted against, sir.”

I asked Senator Thom Tillis about his vote against the Save America act and whether it has anything to do with the money he’s receiving from industries who profit off of cheap illegal labor. He was VERY mad about the question. We deserve better than these America Last losers! pic.twitter.com/v9zQgzQGq7 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 14, 2026

Tillis clarified, “So you’re asking me if I voted against it because—”

Gonzales jumped in, “You’re receiving $700,000 from these lobbyists?”

Tillis hit back, “Do you have any idea what a remarkably silly question that is?”

Gonzales replied, “I think it’s a pretty important one. I think your constituents want to know why you’re betraying them.”

Tillis shot back, “Let’s do some math. You know what my total, all-in election cycle cost was in 2020? It’s $300 million. Do you honestly believe that I would make a policy decision based on that?”

“I don’t know why you’re betraying you constituents,” Gonzales demanded as Tillis asked, “Who do you work for?”

Gonzales replied, “I’m independent.”

Tillis ended it there, “Okay.”

“Why are you betraying your constituents? Why are you betraying your constituents, Senator?” Gonzales added as Tillis walked away.

Tillis then yelled back, “Good luck on the clicks!”

Gonzales replied, “We just want secure elections, Senator. You’re preventing us from getting that.”

Gonzales added, “You’re betraying America.”

Tillis shot back, “Good luck on your job!”

“Good luck on yours,” Gonzales yelled back as she then turned to her camera and narrated, “What a strange thing for Senator Tillis to say: “$700,000 is not enough — he’s a sellout, but not for that amount, because he receives $300 million.” If I were an honest person answering that question, I would just say I’m not a sellout to anyone — I don’t sell out for any amount of money. But Tom Tillis says he sells out, but only for that amount.”

Watch the clip above.

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