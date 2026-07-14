CNN’s Erin Burnett counted all the times President Donald Trump has mentioned “rigged” elections publicly in just a month, calling it “just stunning.”

On Tuesday’s OutFront, Burnett noted her team had found Trump mentioned “rigged” elections at least 18 times in speeches and public comments since Bill Pulte was made Acting Director of National Intelligence early last month. Trump is set to address the nation on Thursday, when he will reportedly discuss the 2020 presidential election.

Burnett reported:

There’s been nothing in six years. And of course, audit after audit after audit and state after state after state. Jamal, on June 4th, Trump said his acting national intelligence director, Bill Pulte, who of course comes from the home building industry, would look into the rigged elections. That was specifically the reason they gave for him in that role as national intelligence director. Since that particular day, June 4th, the best we could find, Jamal, Trump has talked about rigged elections in at least 18 different interviews or speeches. Eighteen Which is just stunning.

The president continues to claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent, though there has been no proof of the type of widespread fraud he’s alleged over the years.

Pulte’s appointment raised concerns among critics, as he has no military or national security experience, and he faced accusations of targeting Trump’s political enemies through his role as the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

CNN political commentator Jamal Simmons argued on Tuesday that Trump is making specific comments to discourage people from voting.

He said:

The president of the United States has been using his position to make political statements that are going to make it harder for people to vote. He’s looking not to enable people to vote, which is what we usually expect the Justice Department to do when the Justice Department goes into a community to monitor an election, it’s to help people vote — this looks like he’s trying to keep people from voting. Here’s the thing, the president keeps saying that the election was rigged but rigged against him. Everybody else in the country thinks that the economy is rigged against them. What they’re looking at is a trillionaire friend of the president. They’re looking at people making more and more money at the top of the income ladder, while they’re making less and less. And all the time the president’s talking about himself and one election that he lost, instead of thinking about how much the American people are [losing].

Watch above via CNN.

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