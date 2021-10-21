Gwyneth Paltrow Shares ‘The Sweetest Thing’ Her Son Said About Goop Vibrator

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared her 15-year-old son’s reaction to Goop’s latest line of sex toys, calling it “the sweetest thing.”

Paltrow sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for Wednesday’s edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in which the two discussed items sold by the actress’ wellness and lifestyle brand.

DeGeneres, noting that Paltrow’s son Moses doesn’t even “like to see a bra strap,” asked the star what he thinks about Goop selling vibrators

“Can I tell you the sweetest thing? This really happened,” Paltrow told DeGeneres. “A few months ago, out of nowhere, he said, ‘Mom, I was really embarrassed for a minute that Goop sold vibrators. And then I realized no, this is great — you’re making people feel not embarrassed to buy something, and that’s great. You’re a feminist.’ I was like, ‘Thank you, my dear!’ It was so cute.” Paltrow admitted that Moses is likely still embarrassed by the vibrators, joking, “but at least he’s putting a good spin on it!” “I try always to be neutral on the topic. I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it,” she later explained. “I try to just be curious. And teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex ever, so I sort of follow their lead, and luckily in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds-and-the-bees parts, and then I am there for any questions. But the questions are pretty minimal.” Watch above, via CBS.

