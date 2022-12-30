Hooters Recruits Elon Musk to Shut Down Horrendous False Rumors of Closing: ‘Millennials Do In Fact Love Boobs’

The world went into a panic after an inaccurate tweet declaring Hooters was closing went viral. Even Elon Musk was sweating for a minute.

The Twitter owner responded this week to a tweet declaring Hooters is closing over a “study” claiming millennials “aren’t that into boobs.”

“Hooters is shutting down and ‘rebranding’ after new study shows that millennials are’t that into boobs,” the verified account Daily Loud tweeted.

The message spread quickly on Twitter and even earned the attention of Musk himself.

“Can’t tell if real or satire,” Musk responded to the announcement, expressing a frustration echoed by thousands of others.

Luckily for Musk, Hooters saw the concern and tried recruiting him to help spread the message that millennials are in fact not as anti-boob as fake news would have the world believe.

“Elon if you could let the world know that millennials do in fact love boobs that would be really cool,” Hooters tweeted.

Musk responded with a grateful “phew.”

Can’t tell if satire or real — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

Phew — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

A spokesperson for Hooters also shot down shut down rumors in a statement to the Associated Press, saying reports of a “rebranding” have “no validity.” The spokesperson said the Hooters brand, which includes pub food and waitresses with limited clothing, is “here to stay.”

Another rumor of Hooters’ closing was shared by Complex, which also got a sharp retort from the company.

“This is the fakest news ever newsed,” they said.

this is the fakest news that has ever newsed 🙄 pic.twitter.com/T6VjfmhKS5 — Hootie (@Hooters) December 28, 2022

Hooters is shutting down and “rebranding” after new study shows that millennials “aren’t that into boobs” pic.twitter.com/JoMyRLx4Q7 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 28, 2022

The original “rebranding” tweet from Daily Loud has more than 37 million views, but Twitter did add a disclaimer providing context to the concerning message, revealing the report pulls facts from a 2017 article on sales slumps across the restaurant industry.

