<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh made a surprise appearance at a “Stop Asian Hate” protest in Oakland, Pa. this weekend — delivering a passionate speech that encouraged community support.

The rally was organized in response to a rise in violence against Asian Americans, including the shootings in Atlanta last week that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women.

Oh first thanked the rally organizers for giving the community a chance to stand together and support one another, adding, “For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen.”

The actress pointed to how scared many people in her community are, encouraging others to reach out and help Asian Americans overcome their current fear.

“I will challenge everyone here, if you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters or brothers in need, will you help us? We must understand as Asian Americans we just need to reach out our hands to our sisters and brothers and say, ‘Help me,’ and, ‘I am here.’” she asked protesters.

Oh finished her speech by leading the crowd in a chant, saying, “I am proud to be Asian! I belong here!” The former Grey’s Anatomy star explained that many Asian Americans “don’t get a chance to be able to say that,” adding, “So I just wanted to give us an opportunity to be able to shout that.”

Oh also addressed the March 16 attack in an Instagram post, writing, “I send loving kindness and support to the families of the eight souls murdered in Georgia on March 16th. And to all victims of racist violence. I am devastated and profoundly angry. I know many of you are scared, but let us not be afraid.”

“Remember #itsanhonorjusttobeasian. Let us ALL join together to #stopasianhate,” she concluded, referencing a crack she made during the 2018 Emmy Awards, where she was the first-ever Asian actress to grab a nomination for lead actress.

And of course this! Sandra Oh “It’s an honor just to be Asian” pic.twitter.com/TRnoBTOAf2 — Regina (@rhodalemon) September 18, 2018

Watch above, via CBS Pittsburgh.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]