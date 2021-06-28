James Corden to Change ‘Spill Your Guts’ After Petition Slams Segment for Encouraging ‘Anti-Asian Racism’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

James Corden has agreed to change The Late Late Show’s segment Spill Your Guts after a petition claiming it “encourages anti-Asian racism” reached over 45,000 signatures.

The segment was first put in the spotlight by TikToker Kim Saira, who condemned it for “calling Asian food disgusting on live TV,” later creating a Change.org petition to address the segment.

@kimssaira ok but this is actual Asian food & youre going on live tv telling people how gross it is. thats cringe ♬ original sound – Kim Saira

In the Tik Tok video, Saira included a Spill Your Guts clip from Jimmy Kimmel’s 2016 appearance on the talk show, in which they mock several foods typical to different Asian cultures, such as balut, century-old eggs, and chicken feet.

Corden addressed the petition in a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, saying, “We want to make a show that’s full of joy. We don’t want to make a show that upsets anybody.”

“We completely understand. I don’t know when we’re gonna do that bit again, but when we do we absolutely won’t use any of those foods,” Corden added. “It’s not for us to determine whether somebody’s upset or hurt about something. All we can do is go, ‘All right. We get it. We hear you. We won’t do that.'”

The petition criticized Corden for calling the presented foods “really disgusting” and “horrific,” adding, “In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism.”

“So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it,” the petition said.

It went on to call for Spill Your Guts to be either removed entirely from the show or “completely changed,” noting that The Late Late Show averages over 650,000 viewers per episode.

“That means, 650,000 people are being influenced to think that native foods from Asian countries are ‘disgusting,’ or horrifying,” added the petition. “Content like this continually perpetuates and encourages harm and racism against Asian Americans in our daily lives.”

While Corden did not agree to remove the segment from the show, he did confirm that they will avoid poking fun at foods prominent in certain cultures and instead will present greasy, deep-fried meals to guests.

“In the same way that when we played it with Anna Wintour, we gave her a pizza covered in cheeseburgers,” Corden explained.

Watch Kimmel on Spill Your Guts above, via YouTube.

