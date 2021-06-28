Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is urging Americans to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a press conference on Monday, when asked what he would say to vaccine skeptics — a majority of whom are White Republican males — McConnell replied with a simple, “take it.” This comes as cases continue to rise among unvaccinated Americans, a large section of the population remains hesitant to take the vaccine.

McConnell also revealed a genuine appreciation for vaccines in general — declaring himself a “big fan.” He stated that although people may not be aware, he was stricken with Polio as a child and explained that while it took nearly 70 years to find a Polio vaccination, the Covid-19 shot is a “modern medical miracle.”

While vaccine hesitancy cannot be solely attributed to individuals subscribing to a certain set of political beliefs, the truth remains that Republicans, in general, have vastly lower numbers of vaccinated individuals than Democrats. However, it is worth noting that a large portion of people of color remain hesitant to take the vaccine, whether they are Republican or not.

Of note, given the polling on vaccine reluctance among White Republican males, are former President Donald Trump’s repeated false claims that the pandemic is not a threat for young people. He has also repeatedly flip-flopped on his vaccine views after taking credit for the vaccine in the first place.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com