Author James Patterson has issued an apology — following backlash over recent comments in which he said White writers face racism.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the writer expressed remorse for his earlier remarks.

“I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism,” Patterson wrote. “I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard—in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere.”

In comments published Sunday by the Times of London, Patterson said he believed White writers, and particularly older White writers, faced racism in trying to get work.

“[It’s] just another form of racism,” Patterson said. “What’s that all about? Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

Patterson’s remarks were met with a ton of criticism from progressives on social media. The apology comes three days after his initial comments were published.

Patterson holds the record for most New York Times bestsellers of any author. According to the Times of London, his books have sold more than 450 million copies.

