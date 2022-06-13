‘Boo-F*cking-Hoo’: James Patterson Gets Roasted Online For Saying White Male Writers Face ‘Another Form of Racism’

By Alex GriffingJun 13th, 2022, 8:44 pm
 

Rob Kim/Getty Images for CBS Films

Author James Patterson trended on Twitter on Monday for all the wrong reasons. The prolific author, who has published over 200 books and sold some 400 million copies, lambasted the alleged difficulty White male writers are now having getting jobs, a sentiment which landed him in hot water online.

Patterson, 75, made the controversial comments in an interview with The Sunday Times. “[It’s] just another form of racism,” Patterson said. “What’s that all about? Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

The comments came in response to the interviewer noting that one of Patterson’s most famous characters was a Black man: Alex Cross.

“I just wanted to create a character who happened to be black,” he said. “I would not have tried to write a serious saga about a black family. It’s different in a detective story because plot is so important.”

“I get it. How could we run through that period, especially in Hollywood, where there was all this talent and nobody got hired?” Patterson asked.

Patterson also discussed Woody Allen’s publisher dropping his memoir.

“I hated that,” Patterson said. “He has the right to tell his own story.”

“Do I know what went on between Allen and the Farrows?” Patterson notes. “Nope. And neither do you.”

Reactions from Twitter were not kind to the writer, as many blasted Patterson as lacking self-awareness given the immense success he has achieved:

